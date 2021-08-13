Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equillium, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equillium by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter worth $153,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter worth $1,817,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

