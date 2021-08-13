Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

