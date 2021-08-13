Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issued By Oppenheimer

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.72. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $13,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $7,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

