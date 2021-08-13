Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Univar Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

UNVR opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.