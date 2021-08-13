Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issued By Barrington Research

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.96 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 16.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

