Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHL. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $6.39 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,240,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,501,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $22,986,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.