Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

