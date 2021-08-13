Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bird Construction to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.81. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.92 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.