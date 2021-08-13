Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

