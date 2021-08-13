Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Issued By Raymond James

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.57.

TSE MRE opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.83. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48.

Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

