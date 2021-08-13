Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Issued By William Blair

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $1,356,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,225,215.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $201,544,983.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.