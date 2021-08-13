Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Issued By B. Riley

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Precigen in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 28.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,320 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in Precigen by 57.4% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precigen by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 160,121 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at $176,706,275.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,482 shares of company stock worth $14,407,502. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.