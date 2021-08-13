Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $23.65 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.