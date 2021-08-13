Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

SDC opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

