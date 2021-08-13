Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

STRO stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 64.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.