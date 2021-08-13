Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Issued By Cormark

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of TTR stock opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.28. The company has a market cap of C$145.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.60. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$4.34.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.95 million.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.