Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.