Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,678,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

