Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Cut by Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

