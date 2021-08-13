Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APP. Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of APP opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.60. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at $644,582,380.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.