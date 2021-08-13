Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

