Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted by B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.78). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.67) EPS.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.
ARCT opened at $49.94 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $529,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.