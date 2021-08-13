Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted by B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.78). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.67) EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

ARCT opened at $49.94 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $529,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

