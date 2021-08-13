Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Reduced by Analyst

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.22 on Friday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $13,270,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

