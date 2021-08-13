Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $49.69 on Friday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

