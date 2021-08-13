Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Lowered by Analyst

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $105.68 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

