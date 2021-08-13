Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

BDT opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

