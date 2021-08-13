Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Decreased by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.46.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$241.47 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$249.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 112.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$230.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

