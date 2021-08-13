Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

CRNX stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $750.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

