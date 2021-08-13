Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ci Capital raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Shares of FRU opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2,317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.28. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

