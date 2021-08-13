Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Cut by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

HBM opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

