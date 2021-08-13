Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.54%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

