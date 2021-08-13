Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Decreased by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.