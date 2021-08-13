Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

NYSE:IP opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.