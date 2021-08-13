Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.97 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

