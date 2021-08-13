Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

