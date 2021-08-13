Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.