Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MediWound Ltd. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediWound in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

MediWound stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

