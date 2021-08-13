Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Raised by Analyst

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Newmark Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NMRK stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmark Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 159,147 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 179,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

