Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $148.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $779,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 39.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Novanta by 11.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.