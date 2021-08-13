Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $19.15 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $702.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,778 shares of company stock worth $94,714 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.