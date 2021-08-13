Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $31.15 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.72.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

