Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.21.

Shawcor stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.94 million and a P/E ratio of -24.90.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

