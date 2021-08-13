Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 314,520 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

