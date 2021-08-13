Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Cut by Analyst

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

SFT opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million.

In related news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

