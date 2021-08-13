Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Cut by Piper Sandler

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.43 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $237.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

