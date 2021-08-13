Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.