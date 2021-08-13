Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Decreased by Analyst

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $26.31 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 385,012 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Stoneridge by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after buying an additional 253,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

