Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$52.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.79 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

