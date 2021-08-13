Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Raised by Analyst

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 746,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

