Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

WEN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $32,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

